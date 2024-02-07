English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

IBM signs MoU with CTE Gujarat for skilling in AI, emerging technologies

The collaboration is aimed at AI, generative technologies, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and workplace skills through IBM SkillsBuild

Business Desk
IBM
IBM | Image:IBM
  • 2 min read
Global cloud and AI firm IBM has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Commissionerate of Technical Education (CTE Gujarat), part of the state government, for propelling technical and professional education in the state.

As part of the collaboration, learners in Gujarat will be skilled in emerging technologies like AI, generative technologies, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud and workplace skills through IBM SkillsBuild.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said Gujarat has emerged as a leader not only in business and entrepreneurship, but also in the educational landscape owing to the state government’s commitment to foster opportunities and nurture a dynamic workforce.

“Collaborations, such as the one with IBM, will further enhance the state’s technical education excellence, crucial in shaping a skilled future-ready workforce in emerging technologies like AI and hybrid cloud,” he added.

IBM recently unveiled the new IBM Consulting Client Innovation Centre (CIC) in Gandhinagar, which emphasises on key technology areas such as generative artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President of IBM India Software Labs said the emergence of technologies like GenAI and quantum computing in 2024 indicates transformative changes.

“Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, our collaboration with CTE Gujarat aims to further strengthen Gujarat’s education and skilling ecosystem. Through training programs under IBM SkillsBuild, we will bridge knowledge gaps for graduates and professionals, enhancing their expertise in emerging technology and soft skills,” Sharma noted.

IBM SkillsBuild is a pro-bono education program by IBM for underrepresented communities in tech. Built for adult learners, high school and university students and faculty, the program provides access to career opportunities via an online platform complemented by practical experiences through strategic collaborations with a global network of partners.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

