Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

ICICI Lombard records 22% jump in Q3 profit with climbing premiums

ICICI Lombard is a non-life insurer which offers insurance for health, fire, and motor segments.

Business Desk
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a 22.4 per cent rise in profits for the third-quarter on the back of growth in premiums and investment income.

Profit after tax for the private bank’s insurance arm rose to Rs 4.31 billion for the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 3.53 billion in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Notably, ICICI Lombard is a non-life insurer which offers insurance for health, fire, and motor segments.

In an exchange filing, the ICICI Bank-backed company said motor insurance, which also happens to be the company's biggest segment, contributed 50.8 per cent to the total premium earned.

Advertisement

Health insurance, on the other hand, emerged as its fastest-growing segment which posted 42.4 per cent growth.

The October to December quarter in India reflected bumper vehicle sales since the festive and wedding seasons fall in this period. This has resulted in a rise in policies for general insurers.

Advertisement

The net premium earned during the December quarter was up 13.5 per cent to Rs 43.05 billion.

ICICI Lombard’s income from investments rose nearly 15 per cent to Rs 6.66 billion in the reported quarter.

Advertisement

Their combined ratio, which is an important profitability metric for the underwriting business of an insurance firm, improved to 103.6 per cent from 104.4 per cent a year ago.

Notably, the combined ratio measures the incurred losses and operating expenses as a percentage of the premium collected. It does not take into account income from investments.

Advertisement

Another arm which declared results today was ICICI Securities, which reported a standalone net profit of Rs 465 crore in the December 2023 quarter.  The net profit for the company was up 67 percent compared to the year-ago period. The standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,322 crore during the quarter under review, 50 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Notably, the company is in the process of delisting. The company has received no objection letters from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and a letter from Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) on November 28, 2023, for the same, during the quarter period, which enables the company to file the scheme with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Advertisement

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

41 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos16 minutes ago

  3. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. After Ayodhya, time for Kashi & Mathura? Yogi Adityanath drops big hint

    The Debate20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement