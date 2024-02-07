Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Illuminating for legacy: Havells fulfils promise to light up Ram Mandir ambience

Havells India President Parag Bhatnagar said the company designed customised lighting solutions to accentuate the temple’s unique architecture.

Gauri Joshi
Havells India
Havells India | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Beacon of light: Embarking on the responsibility to illuminate the premises of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Havells India said it has completed the lighting project ahead of the consecration on January 22.

The lighting project has enhanced the ambience of the structure, which is set for inauguration in the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of national and international dignitaries.

Speaking to Republic Business, Parag Bhatnagar, President at Havells India said the company deployed customised indoor lighting solutions for the project which will create a divine experience for devotees and visitors.

Lighting up history

“The careful illumination of architectural elements, including the intricate carvings and the marble steps leading to the temple, creates a visually captivating environment which contributes to the temple’s grandeur and creates a spiritually-uplifting atmosphere for visitors,” he said.

The temple is dedicated to Ram Lalla, the childlike form of the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The illumination project was undertaken by Havells India, which is a household name in Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) manufacturing for industrial and consumer electrical goods.

As part of the project, Havells was responsible for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of customised lighting elements to highlight the unique architecture of the temple.

Innovation for Cultural Heritage

Bhatnagar said the company took on the responsibility for illuminating the temple premises as a testament to quality, innovation, and cultural heritage.

“We express great pride in contributing to the timeless legacy of the sacred site. This project aligns with Havells' values of pushing the boundaries of innovation while respecting and enhancing the cultural heritage of the place,” he said.

Shedding light on the customised lighting solutions for the Garbh Griha,  the innermost sanctuary of the temple, he said the lights delicately accentuate the intricate marble architectural carvings within it.

“Beyond the Garbh Griha, other architectural elements such as pillars, arches, and carvings are illuminated with in-ground lighting luminaires. These products have precise beam angles and minimalistic form factors, contributing to the spiritual ambience of the temple,” he added.

Illuminating Ahead

After the successful conclusion of the Ram Temple project, Havells India wants to embark on more projects to enhance cultural tapestries.
“The success of the Shri Ram Mandir lighting project serves as a milestone, and the company remains committed to furthering its role in projects that enrich cultural tapestries,” Bhatnagar said.

The consecration or Pran Pratishtha of the temple, which is constructed in its full splendour after 550 years, is set to take place between 12.15 pm and 12.45 pm on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

