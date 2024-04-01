×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:22 IST

India's power consumption sees modest 1.4% rise to 129.89 billion units in March

In March 2023, the power consumption figure stood slightly lower at 128.12 BU, contrasting with the 128.47 BU recorded in March 2022.

Reported by: Business Desk
India power consumption
India power consumption | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India power consumption: The latest government data reveals a marginal increase of 1.4 per cent in India's power consumption, reaching 129.89 billion units (BU) in March compared to the same period last year. Despite this uptick, the growth remained subdued, primarily attributed to favorable weather conditions across the nation, states the report.

In March 2023, the power consumption figure stood slightly lower at 128.12 BU, contrasting with the 128.47 BU recorded in March 2022. Notably, the peak power demand surged to 221.70 GW in March 2024, marking a significant rise from 208.92 GW in March 2023 and 199.43 GW in March 2022.

Advertisement

Industry experts suggest that the subdued power consumption and demand growth in March were largely influenced by pleasant weather conditions nationwide, leading to decreased usage of heating or cooling appliances, especially evident in North India.

Projections from the power ministry indicate an expected peak demand of around 260 GW during the summer season. Anticipating a shift in demand dynamics, experts foresee robust growth in power demand and consumption from April onwards with the arrival of summer.

Advertisement

The power ministry had earlier estimated the country's electricity demand to soar to 229 GW during the summer of 2023. However, this projection was not realized in April-July due to unexpected rainfall. Despite this, peak supply reached a record high of 224.1 GW in June before witnessing a slight decline to 209.03 GW in July.

The subsequent months saw fluctuations in peak demand, with figures reaching 238.82 GW in August 2023, 243.27 GW in September, 222.16 GW in October, 204.77 GW in November, 213.79 GW in December 2023, 223.51 GW in January 2024, and 222.72 GW in February 2024.

Advertisement

Industry analysts point out that power consumption was notably impacted during March, April, May, and June in 2023 due to widespread rainfall. However, there was an upward trend observed in August, September, and October, primarily due to humid weather conditions and increased industrial activities in preparation for the festive season.

With improvements in economic activities and the onset of summer in March, experts anticipate steady growth in power consumption, setting a positive trajectory for the sector's performance in the upcoming months.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a minute ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

2 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

3 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

3 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

8 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

9 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

11 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

12 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

14 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

14 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

15 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

16 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

16 minutes ago
Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

Pakistan: Court Suspends

19 minutes ago
Securing a Loan Against Property Despite Inconsistent Employment History

Securing a Loan

19 minutes ago
Farrey

OTT Releases This Week

19 minutes ago
coal

Coal sector growth

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo