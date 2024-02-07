Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

India to lease strategic oil storage space as government alters Rs 5,000 crore plan

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has already secured half of the 2.5 million tonnes storage capacity at Padur and 1.5 million tonnes at Mangalore.

Business Desk
Strategic oil storage leasing
Strategic oil storage leasing | Image:Visakhapatnam rock cavern
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Strategic oil storage leasing: The Union Government has decided to lease out space in its underground rock caverns, originally intended for a Rs 5,000 crore plan to fill parts of strategic oil storages, news agency Reuters reported quoting a top executive, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL) has constructed underground storages in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and Mangalore and Padur in Karnataka, with a combined capacity of 5.33 million tonnes of oil. These reserves are intended for use in emergencies like supply disruptions or wartime scenarios.

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) of the UAE has already secured half of the 2.5 million tonnes storage capacity at Padur and 1.5 million tonnes at Mangalore. The remaining 1.25 million tonnes at Padur has been filled by ISPRL, while 0.75 million tonnes of vacant storage at Mangalore will be available for lease, as confirmed by ISPRL CEO and Managing Director LR Jain during the India Energy Week event.

Of the 1.33 million tonnes of storage at Visakhapatnam, 0.33 million tonnes were initially allocated to Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). HPCL has since hired an additional 0.3 million tonnes, leaving the rest of the storage space open for leasing, Jain added.

Advertisement

Jain announced that ISPRL will soon issue an expression of interest for leasing out the storage facilities.

While the government had allocated Rs 5,000 crore in the 2023-24 Budget for filling the vacant slots in the caverns, this plan was deferred by mid-year. The interim budget for 2024-25 presented in the Lok Sabha last week did not allocate funds for this purpose.

Advertisement

Highlighting the lease terms, Jain said that although companies like Adnoc can store oil in these facilities, India will have the first right to use the stored oil, particularly in emergencies.

Additionally, companies like Adnoc typically utilise such storage to hold oil for further sale to users.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, ISPRL is exploring plans to build an additional 5 million tonnes of storage in the second phase under a public-private partnership model. Land acquisition for this expansion is currently underway.

As the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, India relies on imports for over 85 percent of its oil needs. The decision to expand strategic storage aims to safeguard against supply disruptions and bolster the nation's energy security.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement