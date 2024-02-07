English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Indian toy manufacturers secure multi-crore orders at German toy fair

Exporters reveal that Indian toy makers showcased high-quality products that garnered interest from buyers in countries like the US, UK, and South Africa.

Business Desk
Indian toys
Indian toys | Image:Indbiz.gov.in
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nuremberg Toy Fair: Indian toy manufacturers secured significant orders worth crores at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair in Germany. The five-day event, which concluded on February 3, witnessed the participation of over 2,000 exhibitors from 65 countries, making it one of the largest toy fairs globally.

Exporters reveal that Indian toy makers showcased high-quality products that garnered immense interest from buyers in countries like the US, UK, South Africa, and Germany. The positive response resulted in substantial orders for Indian toys.

Advertisement

Naresh Kumar Gautam, CEO of Greater Noida-based Little Genius Toys Pvt Ltd, expressed delight at the overwhelming appreciation their products received. Notably, there was a notable shift away from Chinese toys, with buyers expressing a preference for Indian alternatives. Gautam mentioned that two Chinese firms have expressed interest in establishing joint ventures with Little Genius in India for toy manufacturing, catering to both domestic and international markets.

To meet the increased demand, Gautam stated that the company plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities. He credited government measures such as mandatory quality norms and customs duty reductions for fostering sector growth.

Advertisement

Tarun Chetwani, promoter of Natkhat Toys, echoed similar sentiments, underlining the healthy growth of the Indian toy sector. The fair served as a platform for showcasing high-quality Indian products, with several companies from Greater Noida participating.

India's toy exports have witnessed significant growth, reaching $325.72 million in 2022-23, compared to $96.17 million in 2014-15. Government support in creating a conducive manufacturing ecosystem for the toy industry has played a pivotal role in this success. The industry has experienced a remarkable 52 per cent decrease in overall toy imports from $332.55 million in 2014-15 to $158.7 million in 2022-23, accompanied by a noteworthy 239 per cent increase in exports during the same period.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement