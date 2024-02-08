Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Indigo staff dress up as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman at Ahmedabad airport

Indigo staff members dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman to mark the airline's inaugural flight from Ahemdabad to Ayodhya on Thursday.

Anmol Nagpal
Ayodhya-Ahmedabad Indigo flight
Indigo staff dress up as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman at Ahmedabad airport | Image:X Photo
Indigo staff members dressed up as Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman to mark the airline's inaugural flight from Ahemdabad to Ayodhya on Thursday.

The staff members dressed in the finery to resemble Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman fascinated the crowd. They received a big hand from the passengers gathered at the Ahmedabad airport, a viral video shows.

"We are honoured to be part of this historic moment, connecting the vibrant city of Ahmedabad with the sacred land of Ayodhya. Thank you for your presence, we look forward to flying all our customers on this route," said Indigo on the microblogging site X.
 

The temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is set to see a huge inrush of devotees from across the country, ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Several business leaders, dignitaries, politicians and celebrities are also expected to attend.

The first flight from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad was flagged off by  Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath virtually on Thursday.

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, the Union Civil Aviation Minister stated.

Around 100 chartered flights are expected at the Ayodhya airport for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple on January 22, said Yogi Adityanath.

IndiGo has already started its services between Ayodhya and Delhi from January 11. The flight takes 1 hour and 20 minutes to complete the journey from the national capital to Ayodhya.

The airline will operate Ayodhya-Ahmedabad flights thrice a week. The direct flights for this route will take 1 hour and 50 minutes to complete the one-way trip.

Indigo will also commence operations on the Mumbai-Ayodhya route from Monday. It is expected that after Mumbai, flights for Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai will also be launched post consecration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22.

People are all set to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 nationwide.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

