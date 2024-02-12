Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Infosys to hire cybersecurity, data talent from campuses

The Bengaluru-based IT company is looking to hire in niche profiles like cybersecurity and data mining as it reverses plans to skip hiring

Business Desk
Infosys
Infosys reported an operating profit margin decline of 70 basis points | Image:Infosys
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Infy's campus hiring plans: IT major Infosys is looking to induct a select few in cybersecurity and data mining from campuses, as per reports.

The move comes as a respite for institutes from the Bengaluru-based tech giant. Infosys, the second largest IT company in terms of revenue, will however not be returning to campuses for general hiring.

Advertisement

The company had previously indicated that it will skip colleges as part of its talent acquisition plans.

Amid a seasonally-weak quarter further marred by global headwinds, placements for engineering graduates in 2024 looked bleak. 

The IT hiring environment will further benefit from a few well-paid positions, which will be possible due to the talent in cybersecurity and data mining garnering higher pay packages. 

The move is also aimed at inducting talent, which does not charge compensation at levels of industry talent. This is higher than what fresh graduates are offered when hired in large numbers. 

Analysts cited in the report said even when hiring for niche profiles, IT firms will prefer to recruit talent from campuses rather than the market as the latter will be costlier.

Infosys in October had said it will not hire from campuses due to a significant fresher bench which was already there. A decline in key markets such as the United States was the reason for not being able to absorb the talent.

Advertisement

In FY23, the company had hired over 51,000 fresh graduates.

 The IT services industry is known to usually intake about 20-25 per cent of engineering graduates in India, which are about 1.5 million every year.

Infosys in January posted a 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,106 crore, as part of earnings in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company revised its revenue growth guidance for the current financial year, to 1.5-2 pc as compared to 1-2.5 per cent which was estimated earlier.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

5 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

8 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

12 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

19 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

25 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

31 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    6 minutes ago

  2. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Box Office: Film Struggles To Cross ₹200 Crore Mark in India

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Know how Gmail will reduce spam emails

    Web Stories12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement