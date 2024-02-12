Infosys to hire cybersecurity, data talent from campuses

Advertisement

Infy's campus hiring plans: IT major Infosys is looking to induct a select few in cybersecurity and data mining from campuses, as per reports.

The move comes as a respite for institutes from the Bengaluru-based tech giant. Infosys, the second largest IT company in terms of revenue, will however not be returning to campuses for general hiring.

Advertisement

The company had previously indicated that it will skip colleges as part of its talent acquisition plans.



Amid a seasonally-weak quarter further marred by global headwinds, placements for engineering graduates in 2024 looked bleak.



The IT hiring environment will further benefit from a few well-paid positions, which will be possible due to the talent in cybersecurity and data mining garnering higher pay packages.



The move is also aimed at inducting talent, which does not charge compensation at levels of industry talent. This is higher than what fresh graduates are offered when hired in large numbers.



Analysts cited in the report said even when hiring for niche profiles, IT firms will prefer to recruit talent from campuses rather than the market as the latter will be costlier.

Infosys in October had said it will not hire from campuses due to a significant fresher bench which was already there. A decline in key markets such as the United States was the reason for not being able to absorb the talent.

Advertisement

In FY23, the company had hired over 51,000 fresh graduates.

The IT services industry is known to usually intake about 20-25 per cent of engineering graduates in India, which are about 1.5 million every year.



Infosys in January posted a 7.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,106 crore, as part of earnings in the third quarter of the current financial year. The company revised its revenue growth guidance for the current financial year, to 1.5-2 pc as compared to 1-2.5 per cent which was estimated earlier.