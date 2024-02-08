English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Inox Wind Secures 50 MW wind project deal with NLC India for Gujarat site

Inox Wind shares ended 2.77% lower at Rs 496 apiece on the NSE on Monday, January 9, 2024.

Business Desk
Inox Wind secures 50 MW Wind project deal with NLC India
Inox Wind secures 50 MW Wind project deal with NLC India | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Inox Wind-NLC India deal: Inox Wind Limited, a prominent player in India's wind energy sector, has clinched a significant deal with NLC India Limited, a Navratna CPSU, for a 50 MW turnkey wind power project.

About the project

The project, set to be executed at the Dayapar site in the Kutch district of Gujarat, will be connected to the Interstate Transmission System. Inox Wind will be responsible for supplying, installing, and commissioning its DF 113/92-2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs). Additionally, the company will provide comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) services for over a decade post-commissioning.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, "This project from NLC India reinforces Inox Wind’s strong credentials as a comprehensive wind energy solutions provider in the Indian market."

Advertisement

He further emphasised the company's unique position, citing robust relationships across various sectors, product diversity, and plug-and-play turnkey solutions. As India pushes towards achieving its renewable energy capacity targets, Inox Wind stands at the forefront, positioned to deliver significant growth and profitability.

About Inox Wind

Inox Wind Limited is a key player in India’s wind energy solutions sector, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. As part of the $7 billion INOXGFL Group, Inox Wind boasts a legacy of over nine decades, primarily focusing on chemicals and renewable energy.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, IWL manufactures blades, tubular towers, hubs, and nacelles. The company's manufacturing capacity stands at over 2 GW per annum, and it offers complete end-to-end wind energy solutions from concept to commissioning to O&M.

Advertisement

Inox Wind shares ended 2.77 per cent lower at Rs 496 apiece on the NSE on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World10 minutes ago

  2. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  3. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News14 minutes ago

  5. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement