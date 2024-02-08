Advertisement

Inox Wind-NLC India deal: Inox Wind Limited, a prominent player in India's wind energy sector, has clinched a significant deal with NLC India Limited, a Navratna CPSU, for a 50 MW turnkey wind power project.

About the project

The project, set to be executed at the Dayapar site in the Kutch district of Gujarat, will be connected to the Interstate Transmission System. Inox Wind will be responsible for supplying, installing, and commissioning its DF 113/92-2.0 MW capacity Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs). Additionally, the company will provide comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) services for over a decade post-commissioning.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, "This project from NLC India reinforces Inox Wind’s strong credentials as a comprehensive wind energy solutions provider in the Indian market."

He further emphasised the company's unique position, citing robust relationships across various sectors, product diversity, and plug-and-play turnkey solutions. As India pushes towards achieving its renewable energy capacity targets, Inox Wind stands at the forefront, positioned to deliver significant growth and profitability.

About Inox Wind

Inox Wind Limited is a key player in India’s wind energy solutions sector, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. As part of the $7 billion INOXGFL Group, Inox Wind boasts a legacy of over nine decades, primarily focusing on chemicals and renewable energy.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, IWL manufactures blades, tubular towers, hubs, and nacelles. The company's manufacturing capacity stands at over 2 GW per annum, and it offers complete end-to-end wind energy solutions from concept to commissioning to O&M.

Inox Wind shares ended 2.77 per cent lower at Rs 496 apiece on the NSE on Monday, January 8, 2024.