Financial traction: The Invest Goa 2024 Summit, which will feature 24 different speakers addressing potential key sectors of the coastal state, is scheduled to commence on January 29.

The Summit is a collaborative initiative by the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) bringing together industry leaders and key stakeholders which promises to be a key platform for fostering dialogue and enhancing investment prospects in Goa.

The line-up of speakers includes Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Suresh Prabhu, ex-Union Minister, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General General at CII, and Chairman of Goa-IDC, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

“The event will feature 24 speakers addressing on key sectors of Goa. Deliberations will cover significant reforms and new policy formulations by the state government,” the event spokesman said.

He said that the highlight of the event will include the launch of the 'Goa-IDC Regulation Book,' a comprehensive compilation of recently amended regulations by Goa-IDC aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business.

"The new set of rules is expected to unlock the gates for industrial investment in the state providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. Additionally, Goa IDC will launch the 'Goa Industrial Land Bank' and also unveil the 'Goa-IDC portal,' providing a digital platform for its investors for seamless interaction and information," he said.

"The summit's agenda also includes sectoral sessions on logistics and warehousing, IT and ITes and a 'Country Session' focusing on attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Goa and boosting exports by identifying key sectors for collaboration with other countries," he added.