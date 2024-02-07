Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Ipower first to introduce graphene-series lead-acid batteries

The EV sector has been heavily reliant on costly lithium batteries, with a significant dependency on imports for cells

Business Desk
Ipower first to introduce graphene-series lead-acid batteries
Ipower first to introduce graphene-series lead-acid batteries | Image:Ipower
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Battery Production: Ipower Batteries Private Ltd was awarded the Type Approval Certificate (TAC) on January 22 after passing the rigorous ICAT testing.

This marks a significant step for the Vikas Aggarwal-led firm as it becomes the first firm to launch graphene-series lead-acid batteries in India, the company said in an official statement.

The Sonipat-based battery manufacturer has claimed its new battery variants have been tested by ICAT for AIS0156 and have been awarded the Type Approval Certificate (TAC) for their innovative Graphene series lead-acid technology.

Economical alternative

Elated over the announcement, Vikas Aggarwal, Founder and MD of Ipower Batteries, said, “This is more than just a milestone for us; it's a game-changer for the country's EV industry."

Presently, the EV sector has been heavily reliant on costly lithium batteries, with a significant dependency on imports for cells.

The approval from ICAT will allow access to an economical alternative like 32Ah/C20 lead-acid batteries, weighing 7.2 kg, the company said.

It will also enable the Haryana-based firm to reduce costs and enhance the accessibility and use of such batteries. These batteries can be used for EV two-wheelers.

(with Reuters inputs)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 20:22 IST

