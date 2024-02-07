Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

Jabalpur to receive flights from Delhi, Mumbai starting March

Scheduled to begin operations from March 1, the direct flight from Delhi to Jabalpur will run twice a week.

SpiceJet
SpiceJet | Image:PTI/ Representational
In a move aimed at bolstering air travel services in Madhya Pradesh, direct flights from Delhi to Jabalpur and Mumbai to Jabalpur are set to resume next month. These flights, connecting Jabalpur with major metropolitan hubs, will be operated by SpiceJet, Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Scheduled to begin operations from March 1, the direct flight from Delhi to Jabalpur will run twice a week. Similarly, the flight service linking Mumbai with Jabalpur will kick off on March 2.

Expressing his satisfaction with this development, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighted the significance of these additional air routes.

He stated, "I am delighted that with the support of SpiceJet, Jabalpur will get additional connectivity to Mumbai and Delhi."

Scindia said that besides facilitating convenient and time-efficient travel for the people of Jabalpur, these new flight routes will also contribute to the growth of trade, commerce and employment opportunities in the region. He further revealed plans for the construction of a new terminal building at Jabalpur Airport, with an estimated cost of Rs. 412 crore. 
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

