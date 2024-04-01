Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio made an addition of 41.78 lakh mobile subscribers in January 2024, as per data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on April 1.



Bharti Airtel, the second largest in terms of telecom subscribers, saw a rise in its wireless subscriber count by 7.52 lakh, which resulted in its mobile tally to reach 38.24 crore in January.



Vodafone Idea lost subscribers in this turn of the data as well, with 15.2 lakh wireless subscribers less.



Its mobile subscriber base stood at 22.15 crore in January, as per the data released by TRAI.



Jio emerged as the leader in the telecom market yet again, adding 41.78 lakh wireless subscribers with the January gains pushing up its mobile users tally to 46.39 crore.



In terms of broadband, Reliance Jio led the pack with 52.10 per cent of the subscriber share, while Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Airtel had a 29.34 per cent share. Vodafone Idea’s broadband share in the subscriber pie was at 13.92 per cent, with state-owned BSNL at a fractional 2.75 per cent.



The number of requests for mobile number porting, as per the TRAI data stood at 12.36 million.



(With PTI Inputs)