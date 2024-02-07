Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

JSW Steel profit zooms 393% to Rs 2,415 crore in December quarter

Revenue of the country’s largest steel maker rose 7.2% to Rs 41,940 crore as against Rs 39,134 crore in the year ago period.

Business Desk
JSW Steel USA plans to secure long-term funds in US Municipal Bond Markets
JSW Steel USA plans to secure long-term funds in US Municipal Bond Markets | Image:JSW Steel USA
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal backed JSW Steel on Thursday reported net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in December quarter, marking an increase of nearly five times, from Rs 490 crore in the same quarter last year. The sharp up move in profit came on the back of strong domestic demand.

Revenue of the country’s largest steel maker rose 7.2 per cent to Rs 41,940 crore as against Rs 39,134 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also known as operating profit advanced 58 per cent to Rs 7,180 crore and its operating profit margin improved 550 basis points to 17.1 per cent as against 11.62 per cent.

The company’s board has approved raising funds via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Advertisement

“Its consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 6.87 million tonnes, higher by 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and higher by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The strong performance was driven by capacity utilisation rising to 94 per cent during the quarter versus 89 per cent in Q2 FY24 at the Indian operations. Capacity utilisation for 9M FY24 was 91 per cent. The Company had taken certain maintenance shutdowns at Indian operations during Q2 FY24. Capacity utilisation also improved at the Ohio, USA operations due to better demand scenario,” JSW Steel said in a press release.

“Steel Sales for the quarter stood at 6.00 million tonnes, lower by 5 per cent QoQ and higher by 7 per cent YoY. Domestic sales at 5.27 million tonnes were down by 4 per cent QoQ and higher by 2 per cent YoY. While volumes declined QoQ, the OEM and industrial volumes were strong, up 8 per cent QoQ and 12 per cent YoY, with highest quarterly sales to OEM and industrial customers, and automotive, renewable and packaging segments,” JSW Steel said.

Advertisement

Retail sales were particularly impacted during the quarter on higher imports and channel destocking. Exports at 0.55 million tonnes fell 20 per cent QoQ on subdued global markets and constituted 9 per cent of sales from the Indian operations.

JSW Steel shares ended 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 818.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World9 minutes ago

  4. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info9 minutes ago

  5. UPA Put Up Hurdles In Gujarat's Growth: PM Modi's All-Out Attack

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement