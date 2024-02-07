English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

Kyndryl partners with Canara Bank for transforming IT operations

As part of the collaboration, Kyndryl will be responsible for streamlining services delivery across core banking, IT infrastructure, applications, and network.

Business Desk
Canara Bank
Canara Bank | Image:Canara Bank
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has partnered with Canara Bank to optimise the bank’s business services and operations and transform its IT infrastructure, the company said on Thursday.

As part of the collaboration, Kyndryl will be responsible for streamlining services delivery across core banking, IT infrastructure, applications, and network operations, the company said in a statement.

Canara Bank will be able to enhance the customer service experience with the risk mitigation and viewability of its business services.

Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India said, “Our approach is focused on ensuring Canara Bank’s business continuity, mitigating risk, and enhancing the Bank’s key business performance indicators.”

The American multinational will also deploy a unified digital IT services dashboard for the public bank’s employees to see key performance indicators, tools dashboard, and knowledge repositories in one place.

By implementing a set of advanced tools for sophisticated preventive and predictive intelligence capabilities, the company will help reduce incidents through auto-remediation, shorten maintenance timeframes, and improve application availability. 

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank said, “We are investing in enhancing our technology core, service and process frameworks, and delivery capabilities to provide state-of-the-art banking services to our customers. Kyndryl’s skills and expertise in building, operating, and managing critical technology for Indian banks will help us in building the future we’ve envisioned.”

Canara Bank’s platform will be optimised for recognising and addressing IT failures and anomalies within the bank’s infrastructure.

Kyndryl will also provide data-driven insights like outage predictions to boost the bank’s control over mission-critical operations.

 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

