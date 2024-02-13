English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

List of India's youngest and oldest companies in 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500

This year's list offers insights into the changing landscape of Indian businesses, highlighting the dynamism of young startups alongside established giants.

Sankunni K
Indian private business sector
Indian private business sector | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Indian private business sector: The 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, released on February 12, 2024, ranks the 500 most valuable private companies in India. This year's list offers insights into the changing landscape of Indian businesses, highlighting the dynamism of young startups alongside the enduring strength of established giants.

Rising stars in Indian biz space

  • GlobalBees: This e-commerce company, launched in 2018, has carved a niche in the beauty and personal care segment, boasting a valuation of Rs 8,200 crore.
  • Mensa Brands: This fast-growing FMCG player, launched in 2021, has acquired and scaled multiple brands, currently valued at Rs 7,400 crore.
  • Zepto: Revolutionising quick commerce, Zepto delivers groceries and essentials in minutes, garnering a valuation of Rs 11,500 crore. Zepto was launched in 2021.
  • Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Auto component manufacturer Motherson Sumi Wiring India is valued at Rs 26,571 crore.
  • Apna: This professional networking platform for blue-collar workers holds a valuation of Rs 8,100 crore.
  • CRED: Offering credit card bill payments and rewards, CRED has attracted a valuation of Rs 49,800 crore.
  • Zetwerk: This manufacturing platform connects businesses with manufacturers, currently valued at Rs 22,300 crore.
  • BharatPe: A fintech giant facilitating digital payments, BharatPe boasts a valuation of Rs 21,200 crore.
  • Mobile Premier League (MPL): A popular mobile esports platform catering to the growing online gaming audience, MPL is valued at Rs 16,900 crore.
  • CoinDCX: This cryptocurrency exchange platform holds a valuation of Rs 10,800 crore.

Stalwarts of industry

  • E.I.D-Parry (India): Established in 1788, this FMCG giant produces sugar, confectionery, and other food products, valued at Rs 8,260 crore.
  • Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited: Founded in 1838, this media conglomerate owns leading newspapers like The Times of India and Economic Times, with a valuation of Rs 14,900 crore.
  • Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation: Established in 1863, this diversified group has interests in FMCG, healthcare, and education, valued at Rs 9,925 crore.
  • Bombay Stock Exchange: A leading stock exchange in India, BSE holds a valuation of Rs 25,690 crore.
  • KRBL: Established in 1889, KRBL, which is the world's largest rice miller exporter is valued at Rs 8,457 crore
  • Century Textiles & Industries: Mumbai-headquartered textile industry major holds a valuation of Rs 12,223 crore.
  • CESC (Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation): This power distribution company is valued at Rs 11,221 crore.
  • The Indian Hotels Company Limited: Owning iconic hotels like Taj Mahal Palace and The Leela, this hospitality giant holds a valuation of Rs 54,273 crore.
  • City Union Bank: A leading private sector bank headquartered in Tamil Nadu, City Union Bank holds a valuation of Rs 9,896 crore.
     

A tale of two ends: Opportunities and challenges

The presence of both young, innovative companies and established players highlights the diverse landscape of Indian businesses. While young companies bring agility and fresh perspectives, established players offer experience and brand recognition.

However, both sets of companies face challenges. Young companies need to navigate fierce competition and establish sustainable business models, while established players must adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological disruptions.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 15:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

14 minutes ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

2 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

2 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

2 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

16 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

16 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

16 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

16 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

16 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

17 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

17 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

20 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Soha Ali Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Her Fun Weekend

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Alexa vs. Google Home: Which is a better bet for your smart home?

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  3. Give Your Acne-prone Skin A Flawless Finish With These Makeup Tips

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  4. UP Police constable admit card releasing today

    Education16 minutes ago

  5. Rajasthan: Wanted Criminal Carries a Reward of 50 Paisa

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement