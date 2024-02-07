Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Lower tax bracket on education expected in Interim Budget: Experts

Tax exemptions, lower GST and research grants expected from Finance Minister’s announcements tomorrow

Business Desk
From collaborative learning to problem solving: Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning
From collaborative learning to problem solving: Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Edtech expectations: The education technology, or edtech segment is anticipating tax relief and grants to propel the growth of the segment, as well as deliver quality education to students.

Ahead of the interim budget presentation on February 1, experts in companies providing skills and value to students aspiring for higher education placed their faith in the government’s continued support for the sector. 

Advertisement

Tax Exemptions

Siddharth Banerjee, CEO, UNIVO Education said the government will surely consider relevant tax exemptions and lower GST rates to bridge the skill gap.

Advertisement

“Given the importance of quality online education, the government will surely consider relevant tax exemptions and lower GST rates to bridge the skill gap, along with encouraging reduced and subsidized interest rates on educational loans for aspiring students across the nation,” he said. 

The Noida-based company has partnerships with universities and educational services. 

Advertisement

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Gurugram-based internship and online training platform Internshala.com said entrepreneurs leading edtech businesses are hoping for a lower tax bracket on educational goods and services. 

“This will give a significant boost to the education sector and make skill based education more accessible for all,’ he added.

Advertisement

The edtech sector has seen a slump after the brick-and-mortar model of learning took prevalence for K-12 and test preparation.

The sector is now expected to rise on the back of skill development and higher education. 

Advertisement

Mutual Funds-like campaign?

Rohit Gupta, co-founder of College Vidya said they expect the government to launch a new campaign for online education akin to mutual funds to make it more accessible.

Advertisement

“This budget might include initiatives to bridge the digital divide like providing affordable internet access to remote areas can be a game changer for the whole education system. We also expect the government to launch a new campaign for online education, similar to Mutual fund,” he said. 

These steps will not only boost online education startups but also make quality education more accessible across the country, he added.

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 39 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement