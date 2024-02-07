English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Lufthansa Airlines launches five-day direct flights from Hyderabad to Frankfurt

The newly launched service, flight LH753, is scheduled for five departures weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Business Desk
Lufthansa Hyderabad-Frankfurt flights
Lufthansa Hyderabad-Frankfurt flights | Image:Representational image/Lufthansa Airlines
Hyderabad-Frankfurt direct flight: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has announced the launch of Lufthansa Airlines' direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Frankfurt, Germany. The newly launched service, flight LH753, is scheduled for five departures weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Enhancing connectivity with LH753: Hyderabad to Frankfurt

Commencing its journey from Hyderabad at 01:55 hours, LH753 will arrive in Frankfurt at 07:05 hours, offering convenient options for both business and leisure travellers. The return flight, LH752, will depart from Frankfurt at 10:55 hours and reach Hyderabad at 23:55 hours. GHIAL's Chief Executive Officer, Pradeep Panicker, highlighted the significant impact of this connectivity, stating, ''This will benefit travelers using Frankfurt as a transit point or those embarking on leisure trips, providing access to various destinations in Europe, the USA, Canada, and South America via Frankfurt.''

Strategic expansion for Lufthansa in India

George Ettiyil, Senior Director of Lufthansa Group (South Asia), expressed enthusiasm about the Hyderabad-Frankfurt route, stressing the increased capacity to India. He stated, "With the launch of the Hyderabad-Frankfurt service, our capacity to India has increased by 14 per cent compared to 2019, solidifying India as the fastest-growing major market for Lufthansa.''

The collaboration between GHIAL and Lufthansa aims to capitalise on the growing demand for international travel, offering passengers enhanced connectivity options and facilitating seamless journeys between Hyderabad and Frankfurt. The introduction of this route signifies Lufthansa's commitment to expanding its footprint in the Indian aviation sector, providing travelers with efficient and convenient travel solutions.

(With PTI inputs.)
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

