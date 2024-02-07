English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

MacKenzie Scott sells over $10 billion stake in Amazon

Scott acquired a 4% stake in Amazon as part of her divorce settlement with the company's founder in 2019.

Business Desk
MacKenzie Scott
MacKenzie Scott | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

MacKenzie Scott: MacKenzie Scott, the former spouse of Amazon.com's billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, reportedly divested 65.3 million shares in the e-commerce giant last year, constituting around 25 per cent of her Amazon stake, as per media reports on Friday.

The value of the share sale at Amazon's closing price on Friday would be approximately $10.4 billion, based on a regulatory filing cited by the report. Reuters could not independently verify the filing, and Scott has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Scott acquired a 4 per cent stake in Amazon as part of her divorce settlement with the company's founder in 2019. At that time, the stake was valued at $36 billion, propelling her into the ranks of the world's wealthiest women.

Pledging in 2019 to donate half of her fortune to charitable causes, Scott has been a notable philanthropist, contributing millions of dollars to various initiatives. As of Friday, Forbes estimates her net worth at $42.6 billion.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. James Cameron Hails RRR, Recalls Meeting SS Rajamouli

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info10 minutes ago

  3. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. 15 Former Tamil Nadu MLAs, Majority from AIADMK, Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement