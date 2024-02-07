Advertisement

MacKenzie Scott: MacKenzie Scott, the former spouse of Amazon.com's billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, reportedly divested 65.3 million shares in the e-commerce giant last year, constituting around 25 per cent of her Amazon stake, as per media reports on Friday.

The value of the share sale at Amazon's closing price on Friday would be approximately $10.4 billion, based on a regulatory filing cited by the report. Reuters could not independently verify the filing, and Scott has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Scott acquired a 4 per cent stake in Amazon as part of her divorce settlement with the company's founder in 2019. At that time, the stake was valued at $36 billion, propelling her into the ranks of the world's wealthiest women.

Pledging in 2019 to donate half of her fortune to charitable causes, Scott has been a notable philanthropist, contributing millions of dollars to various initiatives. As of Friday, Forbes estimates her net worth at $42.6 billion.

(With Reuters inputs)