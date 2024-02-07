English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Mamata Banerjee announces transfer of funds to 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers

Mamata Banerjee announces transfer of funds to 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers

Business Desk
MGNREGA workers in Bengal
MGNREGA workers | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

MGNREGA Funds: CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday announced that her government would transfer funds to the bank accounts of 21 lakh unpaid MGNREGA workers in the state by February 21.

Banerjee, who started a 48-hour-dharna in front of BR Ambedkar statue in Kolkata on Friday demanded the centre to release "unpaid dues" from the union government for various social welfare schemes.

Advertisement

"We do not want to beg to BJP nor do we want BJP's alms.

"By February 21, we will transfer money to the bank accounts of 21 lakh workers who did not get the money even working for three years for the 100 days work scheme for the last 3 years," Banerjee announced from the dharna site.

Advertisement

The TMC head also said that her party will go all out against the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  2. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  4. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement