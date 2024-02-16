Max Healthcare acquires Alexis Hospital at Rs 412 crore

Healthcare Acquisition: Private healthcare provider Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on February 16 announced the acquisition of Alexis Multi Speciality Hospital, Nagpur now known as the Max Super Speciality Hospital.



Max Healthcare has acquired 100 per cent stake in Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital Private Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 412 crore to bring about operational synergies, and enhance efficiencies in healthcare delivery.



Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD at Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., said: "We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of Alexis Hospital. This milestone marks a significant step forward in our growth strategy, allowing us to harness new opportunities, expand our capabilities, and deliver greater value to our patients in this region. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and remain committed to providing best-in-class healthcare services to our patients."



Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson at Zulekha Healthcare Group, said: "We extend our best wishes to the team at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Nagpur as they embark on this exciting new phase, and we look forward to witnessing their continued success."



Alexis Hospital, established in 2016, is the only JCI-accredited hospital in the city, providing high-end tertiary care services such as organ transplant, Oncology, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology and diagnostics facilities under one roof.