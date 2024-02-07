English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Mukesh Ambani secures second spot in Brand Guardianship Index 2024

Ambani, consistently ranked at No.2 globally in 2023, claims the top spot in 2024 among 'Diversified' conglomerates.

Business Desk
Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani | Image:Reuters
  • 2 min read
Brand Guardianship Index: Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, has secured the top spot among all Indians and is ranked second globally in the Brand Guardianship Index 2024, according to a compilation by Brand Finance.

In this year's index, Ambani surpasses notable figures such as Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai, only trailing behind Tencent's Huateng Ma. The Brand Guardianship Index acknowledges CEOs who contribute to sustainable business growth by balancing the interests of stakeholders, including employees, investors, and the broader society.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, has risen to the fifth position from eighth in the 2023 ranking. Anish Shah of Mahindra & Mahindra follows at No.6, and Salil Parekh of Infosys is ranked at No.16.

Ambani, consistently ranked at No.2 globally in 2023, claims the top spot in 2024 among 'Diversified' conglomerates. His ranking places him ahead of global leaders like Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook of Apple, and Elon Musk of Tesla.

Brand Finance's survey awards Ambani a BGI score of 80.3, slightly below Huateng Ma's 81.6 from Tencent. The analysis indicates that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors have become pivotal in determining CEO reputation, with ‘a sustainability champion' accounting for 14 per cent of reputation scores.

The Brand Guardianship Index recognises CEOs who act as stewards of their company's brand, balancing commercial success, long-term brand building, and personal reputation management. It underlines the shift from ultra-competitive entrepreneurs to collaborative diplomats, celebrating leaders who forge partnerships for a sustainable future.

Jio, a relatively new brand under Ambani's leadership, was recently acknowledged as the strongest brand from India in Brand Finance's 'Global 500 - 2024' report, surpassing longstanding Indian brands like LIC and SBI. Jio had also topped India's strong brands in Brand Finance's 2023 rankings.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

