Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Navi Mumbai Airport takes centre stage as Indian aviation sector soars

Mumbai witnessed even more remarkable growth with a staggering 37 per cent increase in passenger numbers reported for the first 11 months of 2023.

Business Desk
Airport
Airport | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The aviation industry is witnessing a robust resurgence from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a notable 26 per cent overall growth in passenger numbers recorded in 2023, according to insights from the aviation industry body CAPA. The surge in passenger traffic is expected to continue its upward trajectory into the current year, reflecting a promising trend for the sector's recovery.

Mumbai witnessed even more remarkable growth with a staggering 37 per cent increase in passenger numbers reported for the first 11 months of 2023. The surge in demand underscores the necessity for expanding airport infrastructure to accommodate the burgeoning traffic, prompting the construction of the Navi Mumbai Airport, CAPA noted.

Scheduled to open its doors in March 2025, the Navi Mumbai Airport is poised to be a modern, meticulously planned facility with a strong focus on meeting environmental standards. However, CAPA raised concerns regarding its location, citing potential challenges posed by the presence of birds.

The responsibility for developing the Navi Mumbai Airport falls under the purview of the Adani Group, one of country’s leading conglomerates with interest in the aviation sector. The Adani Group's foray into civil aviation aligns with its overarching vision to leverage its expertise in infrastructure development to transform Indian airports into world-class facilities.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, emerged as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports across India, including Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, the group holds a majority stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd, which, in turn, holds a significant interest in Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd.

With a portfolio encompassing eight airports, Adani Airport Holdings Limited solidifies its position as India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for a significant portion of passenger footfalls and air cargo traffic in the country.

The imminent completion of the Navi Mumbai Airport marks a significant milestone in India's aviation landscape, signalling a new era of growth and development in the sector. 
 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

