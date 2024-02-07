Nirmala Sitharaman's continues to make 'Saree Statement' on Budget Day

Advertisement

Budget 2024: For her sixth budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be sporting a blue coloured silk saree with leaf prints, a change from previous budget look in which she kept it simple with a red handwoven silk saree, alongside a black and gold temple border detailing.

Keeping it minimal, she had paired it with a gold pendant, bangles, and a bindi in last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Advertisement

The blue silk attire showcasing kantha handwork, symbolise the "vocal for local" stand of the central government.

Kantha is a well-known embroidery technique native to West Bengal and involves stitching layers of old sarees together to create a quilt-like effect.

Advertisement

Nirmala Sitharaman's love for handloom sarees is quite evident through her encouragement directed towards artisans involved in such intricate work, which she chooses to sport in the parliament.

In 2022, the Finance Minister was seen wearing a brick and red coloured Bomkai saree from Odisha. The rusty brown tone of gher saree is veiled to represent resilience, security and dependability.

Advertisement

In 2021, she adorned a red and off-white saree Pochampally ikat silk saree with green borders, that had been woven in Telangana, while in 2020 she wore bright yellow gold saree, pairing it with a matching blouse.