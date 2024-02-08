Advertisement

NLC India-BHEL partnership: NLC India (NLCIL), a Navratna Company under the Ministry of Coal, has awarded Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for a Pit Head Green Field Thermal Power Project. The project, boasting a capacity of 2,400 MW (3 x 800 MW – Stage I), will be situated in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

Cutting-edge technology and environmental impact

The thermal power project is set to utilise Ultra Super Critical Technology, ensuring advanced efficiency and environmental standards. The power generated, amounting to 2,400 MW, is earmarked for Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, and Puducherry, with Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) already in place.

Comprehensive project scope

The EPC contract encompasses the entire project lifecycle, including engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, and commissioning of crucial equipment. This involves boilers, turbines, generators, as well as the balance of plants, Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD), and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for the 3 x 800 MW - 2,400 MW Stage – I.

Sustainable practices and green initiatives

The thermal project aligns with environmental conservation by incorporating pollution control equipment such as FGD and SCR, ensuring compliance with Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) guidelines. Additionally, the boilers will be designed to accommodate the co-firing of biomass, adhering to green initiatives outlined by the Ministry of Power. The project also includes biomass handling systems as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Operational details and commissioning

The coal linkage for the project is secured from the Talabira II & III mines of NLCIL, operational since 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur Districts of Odisha. Water requirements are met through the Hirakud Reservoir, and power evacuation will be facilitated through the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and State Transmission Utility (STU) Network.

The commissioning of the first unit is scheduled for the financial year 2028-29. Given its status as a Pit Head Thermal Project, the variable cost is expected to be competitive, allowing NLC India to provide low-cost power to the states benefiting from this initiative.

This strategic collaboration between NLC India and BHEL represents a significant step toward enhancing power infrastructure with cutting-edge technology and a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

