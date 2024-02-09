Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:27 IST

Digital payments market unaffected by Paytm issue: CAIT

The trade association said RBI’s action on Paytm had given rise to concerns, but it is not looking to move back to cash-only transactions

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Betting on fintech: The Reserve Bank of India’s restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank will not result in a disruption in India’s digital payment ecosystem, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal also rejected apprehensions of reverting to a cash system, exuberating the confidence of traders in the digital payment system “built over the years.”

Advertisement

Pointing towards the other options in the market, Khandelwal said the digital payment ecosystem of the country will become stronger on the back of other digital payment players taking “aggressive steps” for more awareness. 

There are several options available in the market, and people can freely migrate to any other option of their choice. There will be no disruption in the digital payment ecosystem of the country; rather, it will become stronger,” Khandelwal added, citing an in-depth study of the matter undertaken by the trading body.

Advertisement

Regarding apprehensions on Paytm, CAIT said the mass confusion among the trading community regarding their money remaining secure in the several  Paytm offerings has given way to questions.

These span from potential data breaches and security lapses within the Paytm app, to scrutiny from regulatory authorities and legal and financial repercussions for Paytm

Advertisement

On the RBI’s action, CAIT stated that companies across sectors must understand that regardless of their size, the law will take its course if anyone dares to flout it, adding that “India is not a banana republic.”

“Paytm has been issued notices by the RBI year on year… why everything within the Paytm ecosystem was not rectified – presumably forcing the regulator to take such a strong stand to protect people from any potential losses,” CAIT said, on the RBI action.

The trade body on Sunday had advised traders to switch from Paytm to other payment apps, and also raised concerns on the security and continuity of financial services provided by the platform.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

12 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

18 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

19 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

21 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

27 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

4 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

4 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

4 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile12 minutes ago

  2. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World15 minutes ago

  3. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News25 minutes ago

  4. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Sonakshi Sinha Charms With Her Monochromatic Look

    Web Stories29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement