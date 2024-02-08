Advertisement

Sales report: The deliveries to Europe and North America were the main drivers behind the Volkswagen Group's 2023 sales push, posting a 19.7 per cent and 17.9 growth, respectively, the German carmaker said on Friday.

The share of battery-electric vehicles in total deliveries posted a growth of 8.3 per cent, up from 6.9 per cent the previous year, the automotive major said.

In comparison to its German counterparts, Volkswagen's proportion of battery-electric vehicles (EVs) sales were lower, as per media reports.

Seat/Cupra was the brand that witnessed the highest increase in the passenger car segment, up 34.6 per cent year on year, said Volkswagen.

Image Credit: Volkswagen

Global Sales

Coming to worldwide sales, Volkswagen's increase in sales last year was also driven by its mass-market cars and premium brand Audi, whose sales outstripped pre-pandemic deliveries at 1.9 million vehicles, according to data released on Friday.

The German carmaker reported on Tuesday a 12 per cent rise in deliveries last year to 9.24 million vehicles, marking a post-pandemic recovery as supply chain bottlenecks eased.

On Friday, it reported a 34.6 per cent jump in SEAT/CUPRA sales, a 6.7 per cent rise in VW passenger car sales, and a 17.4 per cent increase in sales at Audi, which had struggled to recover from the pandemic and hovered around the same sales figures since 2020.

Volkswagen's proportion of battery-electric vehicle (EV) sales was lower than its German competitors at 8.3 per cent, after it was forced to cut shifts and staffing at EV-producing plants late last year when demand was not developing as expected.

Data also indicated a challenging year in China, where the market share of its joint ventures with FAW and SAIC, including the VW, Audi, and Jetta brands, fell from 14.8 per cent to 14.2 per cent, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

(With Reuters Inputs)