Advertisement

Less than a year: Oxford University has ended its partnership with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for admission tests, due to “technical problems" after it received feedback from candidates, test centres, and parents, as per reports.

TCS iON, the learning and assessments arm of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was selected by the English University in 2023 to deliver a share of the university's admissions tests. The announcement brings the alliance to an end in less than a year.

Advertisement

The development comes at a time when IT companies are reeling under the pressure of macroeconomic uncertainties, slower demand cycles and report results in a seasonally-weak quarter.

Confirming the development, Oxford said it is working on alternate options for the year, and will have the arrangements in place by early spring.

Advertisement

“Our Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, Professor Martin Williams has recently written to all test centres to communicate our decision to end our relationship with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)," the University’s statement read.

Oxford has over 30 colleges under it, and said the details of the new arrangement for the tests will be communicated at the start of the next admissions round.

Advertisement

TCS iON offers a host of assessment services, and has assessed more than 400 million candidates. The technology was deployed to design the admission tests for Oxford University which includes CAT, HAT, ELAT, MAT, MLAT, PAT, AMELAT, and the Philosophy test.