English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Paytm CEO Vijay Sharma battles regulatory crisis

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces arguably his biggest crisis in a race to save his digital payments firm

Business Desk
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Paytm Crisis: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces arguably his biggest crisis in a race to save his revolutionary digital payments firm that had once counted Warren Buffett as a backer. 

Sharma has put up a brave face even as nervous investors plundered $2 billion off Paytm's valuation after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered his banking arm to stop most of its operations from March 1 for "persistent non-compliances" and "supervisory concerns".

The ruling threatens significant business disruptions as the bank is the backbone of his home-grown payments app used by millions daily in a nation where cash was once king.

The test for Sharma, whose early days of life were one of hardship and challenges, is to keep the operations running and restore investor confidence. 

His latest troubles have attracted plenty of media publicity, not least because of his rapid rise to become one of India's top businessmen, at one point moving into the country's top 100 richest club. 

The executive has also found many allies in India's startup world as he often talks up their concerns, including publicly criticising Google saying its practices hurt smaller companies.

The tech business magnate described the regulatory action against Paytm as a "speed bump" this week during a conference call with analysts. 

Advertisement

He held out the hope of partnering with other banks and reassured investors the Paytm app will continue to work. 

The markets, however, remain sceptical of a quick resolution to the regulatory roadblock.

Paytm's valuation crashed to $3.7 billion after it lost $2 billion on Mumbai bourses this week. 

Since its 2021, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) that valued Paytm at around $20 billion, the stock has now tanked 75 per cent, and analysts at JP Morgan say the company now will need to "restore credibility" of the business.

Advertisement

IPO backlash 

It's not the first time the 45-year-old CEO has grabbed the headlines. Recalling the firm's 2021 IPO valuation which faced backlash from investors and analysts when the stock plummeted on debut, one startup industry executive who spoke on condition of anonymity described him as "too bombastic".

After Paytm's market debut burned many investors and critics railed against lofty valuations Security Exchange Board of India, SEBI, took steps to tighten scrutiny of IPOs.

The consumer-oriented company's rapid rise owed as much to Sharma's ambitions as to a major policy shift in Asia's third-largest economy in 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi stunned markets by banning high-value currency notes overnight.

Sharma, who launched Paytm in 2009 offering mobile recharges, immediately saw the opportunities of the demonetisation move that would end up transforming the firm as the nation's premier digital payments platform.

The government decision angered many Indians who for years used cash as their main mode of payments, but Sharma took out front-page ads with Modi's photo, calling it the "boldest decision in the financial history of independent India".

Today, with 330 million wallet accounts, Paytm has garnered widespread acceptance. 

Along with its rivals like Google Pay and Walmart's PhonePe apps, many consumers use the digital services for candy payments as little as Rs 10 to purchase household items and groceries.

Advertisement



 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement