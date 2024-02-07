English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Pidilite Industries posts 68% jump in Q3 profit

Rising construction and infrastructure activity in the country drove demand for construction chemicals, which benefited companies like Pidilite.

Business Desk
Pidilite Industries Q3
Pidilite Industries Q3 | Image:Pidilite Industries
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pidilite Industries Q3: Adhesive manufacturer Pidilite Industries on Tuesday, January 23, posted a 68 per cent jump in its third-quarter profit at Rs 510 crore, its biggest year-over-year growth in nine quarters, driven by sustained demand and easing costs.

The standout features include a noteworthy 10.4 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth in Standalone Underlying Volume (UVG), a 51 per cent increase in Standalone EBITDA, and an impressive 76 per cent growth in Profit After Tax (PAT).

Advertisement

The rising construction and infrastructure activity in the country drove demand for construction chemicals, which benefited industrial adhesives and chemical manufacturers like Pidilite.

On the consolidated front, net sales grew by 4 per cent to Rs 3,119 crore in Q3, and EBITDA before non-operating income increased by 50 per cent to Rs 742 crore. 

Advertisement

Standalone net sales reached Rs 2,823 crore, growing by 5 per cent over the same quarter last year. Standalone EBITDA before non-operating income grew by 51 per cent to Rs 708 crore, and Standalone PBT recorded a 72 per cent growth at Rs 694 crore. Standalone PAT witnessed an impressive surge of 76 per cent to reach Rs 523 crore.

The remarkable UVG of 10.4 per cent was a driving force behind the quarter's revenue growth. Both Consumer and Bazaar (C&B) and business-to-business (B2B) segments witnessed double-digit UVG, with rural and small-town markets surpassing urban growth. Export demand also displayed strength with double-digit UVG.

Advertisement

Standalone revenue for the quarter marked a 5 per cent growth, propelled by strong UVG across categories and geographies. The C&B segment exhibited a growth of 5.5 per cent, while the B2B segment grew by 4.6 per cent. Pricing adjustments were made to accommodate some moderation in input prices.

Gross Margins continued to expand, both sequentially and YoY, increasing by 1,191 bps over Q3 FY23 and 174 bps over Q2 FY24. EBITDA Margins improved by 776 bps over Q3 FY23 and 188 bps over Q2 FY24.

Advertisement

Despite global economic uncertainties and inflation, international subsidiaries (excluding Pidilite USA Inc.) reported modest sales growth, with EBITDA doubling over Q3 FY23. Domestic subsidiaries also recorded robust sales growth with double-digit growth in both C&B and B2B segments.

Bharat Puri, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd, expressed optimism about market demand in the near term, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering volume-led profitable growth through investments in brands, supply chain, digital infrastructure, innovation, and customer-facing initiatives.
 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement