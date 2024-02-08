Advertisement

Solar project in Maharashtra: Pinewood Systems revealed on Wednesday its intentions to undertake a substantial solar power project with a capacity of 500 MW in Maharashtra, in collaboration with Braithwaite and Co, an entity falling under the purview of the Ministry of Railways.

As an established player in India's renewable energy sector, Pinewood Systems is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability through this initiative. In alignment with this vision, the company has assembled an executive team tasked with steering the project's development and execution.

Sustainable and impactful response

Commenting on the venture, Satish Jha, Chairman of Pinewood Systems, articulated the company's dedication to fostering clean and renewable energy solutions. "Our objective is to provide a sustainable and impactful response to Maharashtra's renewable energy requirements," he stated.

The initiative is strategically designed to meet the specified timelines set forth by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), underscoring the project's commitment to operational efficiency and timely delivery.

(With PTI inputs)