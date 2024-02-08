Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Plaksha University launches pre-seed accelerator program for tech innovations

The program intends to instill creative thinking, problem solving and expertise in students for their entrepreneurial journeys

Business Desk
European 2023 tech startup funding
European 2023 tech startup funding | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Plaksha University, a new-age university for technology education and research has unveiled an accelerator program to foster innovation and support aspiring entrepreneurs.

Launched at the university campus through the Alchemy'24 event, the Plaksha Launch Accelerator Program (PLAP) is a 6-month initiative for pre-seed startups.

PLAP, as an integral part of the Info Edge Center for Entrepreneurship, will support startups to become portfolio companies.

The pre-seed ventures will be offered financial assistance for setup costs, agreements and physical incubation for no cost for a period of six months.

The structured journey will provide essential workshops and personalised 1-1 sessions covering customer development, product development, financial planning, fundraising, and pitch practice.

Practical aspects like legal IP and branding included in the program will ensure a holistic approach to student startup preparation and success, the company said.

Prof. Rudra Pratap, Founding Vice-Chancellor of Plaksha University said the initiative is a testament to their steadfast commitment to nurturing young innovators who will shape the future.
“(This will be done) by providing them a conducive space wherein they learn to take up real-world challenges and address them creatively,” he added.

Jaspreet Talwar, IAS, Principal Secretary also addressed the launch forum. The university also signed an MoU with ADIF (Alliance of Digital India Foundation).

A panel discussion on "Investing 101 for Early Stage Entrepreneurs'' was also held with industry leaders like Dhianu Das, Co-Founder, Agility Ventures, and Nitika Khurana, Chandigarh Angels Network.

There were also discussions on scaling operations, Tier 2 city opportunities, and the creator economy.

Startups involved in PLAP include Pinewheel Labs, Theranotes, RoboLLB, Purifico, AIRIS, RhoSigma Technologies, and WanderLog.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

