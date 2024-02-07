English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

PM Modi lays foundation stone for NLC India Talabira thermal power project in Odisha

With investments exceeding Rs 27,000 crore, this coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power Project is a step towards energy security, said PM Modi.

PM Modi in NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project in Odisha
PM Modi in in Odisha | Image:NLC India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the Phase-1 NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project in Sambalpur, Odisha on February 3, 2024,  in the presence of Raghubar Das, Governor of Odisha, and Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha. The NLC India Talabira Thermal Power Project, spearheaded by NLC India Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, has a capacity of 2,400 MW. 

With investments exceeding Rs 27,000 crore, this coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power Project is a step towards energy security and economic growth.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi underlined the government's commitment to fulfilling promises and delivering on projects. He also highlighted the project's potential to provide uninterrupted electricity to Odisha and generate employment opportunities for the youth.

The project integrates technologies such as Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) for SOx control and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for NOx control to minimise ecological impact. The use of an eco-friendly conveyor system for coal transportation from nearby Talabira II and III mines ensures sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

With plans for an additional 800 MW in the second phase and an investment of over Rs 8,000 Crore, the NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project is set to become the largest Greenfield Pithead Thermal Power Station in the country. 

Prime Minister Modi underlined its role in providing affordable power to the people, aligning with the vision of building pit-head thermal power plants in mission mode.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:32 IST

