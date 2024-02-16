Advertisement

NLC India solar plant: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 16, 2024, laid the foundation stone of NLC India's 300 MW solar power project in Barsingsar, Rajasthan. The ceremony, conducted via video conference mode, included leaders such as Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary, Govt of Rajasthan.

This landmark project, awarded under the MNRE’s CPSU Scheme and slated for commissioning in September 2024, underscores NLC India Ltd's commitment to delivering projects of national importance within stipulated timelines. With an estimated project cost of Rs 1,756 crore, the initiative aims to contribute significantly to India's renewable energy goals while fostering sustainable development.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about India's rapid progress in solar power generation, emphasising the importance of such projects in providing green and affordable power to the region while creating substantial employment opportunities for the youth.

Key highlights of the 300MW NLC Barsingsar Solar Power Project include its strategic location near the existing Barsingsar Thermal Power Station, facilitating efficient power evacuation and utilisation of common infrastructure facilities. The project has also secured a Power Usage Agreement for the entire capacity of 300 MW at a tariff of Rs. 2.52/unit with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, ensuring reliable and cost-effective power supply to the region.

Furthermore, the project incorporates indigenous domestic solar modules of high-efficiency bifacial type, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative and promoting self-reliance in the renewable energy sector. Over its lifespan of 25 years, the project is expected to generate approximately 18.75 BU of green energy and mitigate around 18 Million Metric Tons of carbon dioxide emissions, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability.

The project will also create employment opportunities for nearly 600 personnel during the construction phase and over 100 individuals during the operation and maintenance phase, thereby fostering economic growth and skill development in the region. Awarded to M/s TATA Solar Power Systems Ltd on an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) basis through a competitive bidding process, the project ensures adherence to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and high-efficiency Bifacial modules from domestic suppliers, the project aligns with India's pursuit of sustainable energy solutions and will aid the State of Rajasthan in meeting its Renewable Purchase Obligation. The commencement of construction activities reflects the unwavering support and commitment of PM Narendra Modi and other key stakeholders towards realising India's renewable energy goals.

