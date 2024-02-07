English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:47 IST

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for NLC Talabira Thermal Power Station

The first phase of the NLC Talabira project, which supplies 1,787 crore units of electricity, has a PPA in place for Odisha and other beneficiary states.

Business Desk
NLC Talabira Thermal Power Station
NLC Talabira Thermal Power Station | Image:NLC India
NLC Talabira: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the NLC Talabira Thermal Power Station, a massive 2,400 MW coal-based Ultra Super Critical Pit Head Thermal Power Project, on February 3, 2024. This project, undertaken by NLC India Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, involves an estimated investment of over Rs 27,000 crore.

The ambitious initiative is not only the largest Greenfield Pithead Thermal Power Station in recent times but also a significant step towards ensuring energy security for the nation. In addition to the 2,400 MW capacity, a further 800 MW is planned in the second phase with an investment exceeding Rs 8,000 crore.

The project leverages the advantages of a pit head location, allowing for cost-effective coal supply from the nearby Talabira II and III operational mines of NLC India Ltd. The eco-friendly conveyor system will eliminate the need for road and rail transportation costs, positioning the project to offer power at one of the most competitive tariffs among all thermal power stations in the country.

The first phase of the NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project, supplying 1,787 crore units of electricity, has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in place for Odisha and other beneficiary states.

Apart from its scale and efficiency, the power plant incorporates the latest environmental technologies. Features like Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) for SOx control, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) for NOx control, 10 per cent eco-friendly biomass co-firing, solid waste management, and an advanced Effluent Treatment System underscore the commitment to sustainable and responsible power generation.

The NLC Talabira Thermal Power Station is not just a powerhouse in terms of electricity but also a catalyst for employment generation. The project is expected to create substantial job opportunities during both the construction and operation phases, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is evident in the use of indigenous equipment, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of establishing more pit-head thermal power stations for the country's progress.

The shares of NLC India ended 2.57 per cent higher at Rs 267.30 apiece on the NSE on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:44 IST

