Updated January 10th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

PMPML partners with Adani Group to deploy EV charging stations across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad

This initiative seeks to provide convenient charging facilities for electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and three-wheelers.

Business Desk
PMPML Adani EV charging partnership
PMPML Adani EV charging partnership | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
PMPML-Adani Group collaboration: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has forged a partnership with the Adani Group to establish private vehicle charging stations at seven key locations in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. This initiative seeks to provide convenient charging facilities for electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and three-wheelers while contributing to PMPML’s income diversification strategy.

Seven key locations identified for EV charging points

The selected locations for the charging stations include Hinjawadi Phase Two, Bhakti-Shakti (Nigdi), Bhosari, Katraj, Baner-Sus Road, Pulgate, and Deccan Gymkhana. An agreement has been formalised with the Adani Group, which will be responsible for setting up these charging stations. In the initial phase, construction has commenced at Hinjawadi Phase Two.

Innovative revenue diversification

Under the agreement, PMPML will receive 32.5 per cent of the income generated from these charging stations. This innovative approach is part of PMPML’s broader strategy to diversify its income sources beyond traditional ticket sales, as the organisation faces an operating deficit due to increased expenditure.

Round-the-clock services

The charging stations will offer round-the-clock services for electric vehicles, catering to the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. PMPML and Adani Group will provide a dedicated mobile app, facilitating seamless access and payment for charging services. This initiative aligns with the ongoing efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and reduce the carbon footprint in the region.

PMPML, which operates public bus services in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad through a fleet of 1750 buses, serves approximately 11 to 12 lakh passengers daily, generating an average daily income of close to Rs 1.6 crore. However, with rising operational costs, the organisation is addressing its operating deficit by exploring innovative revenue streams, such as these charging stations.

The strategic collaboration between PMPML and Adani Group marks a significant step towards providing sustainable and convenient solutions for electric vehicle users while contributing to PMPML's financial resilience. The initiative is expected to set a precedent for similar partnerships in the evolving landscape of green mobility.
 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

