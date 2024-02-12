Advertisement

Contingency plan: Australian flag-carrier Qantas Airways will work on a contingency plan for February 16 after the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) advised on a fresh three-day strike action this week by Network Aviation pilots.

The world's third oldest flag carrier operating airlines has embroiled in a pay-related dispute with its pilots at a subsidiary in Western Australia, who have rejected a new enterprise deal three times.

Advertisement

The company said plans for Friday's industrial action will be finalised in the coming days.

The extension of industrial action by Network Aviation, which conducts charter operations for the resources sector, follows Qantas' announcement last week that it will pursue an "intractable bargaining application" to the commission after 18 months of unsuccessful negotiations.

Advertisement

Future hearing dates are likely to be confirmed soon, Qantas added.

Chief Operating Officer at Network Aviation, Trevor Worgan, said, "We have not worked away from negotiations. Given the impasse, we were left with no other choice but to ask the Fair Work Commission to arbitrate to bring this to a close."

Advertisement

Qantas has readied longer-term contingency plans to protect its customers should the union continue with their strike action, Worgan said.