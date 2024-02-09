Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

Quality Council of India partners with ONDC for digital certification of MSMEs

The online self-assessment tool can help medium, small and micro-enterprises to evaluate their preparedness for onboarding sellers on ONDC

Business Desk
ONDC
ONDC | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Self-checks: The Quality Council of India (QCI) has partnered with the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for the launch of a digital certification portal for MSMEs.

The online self-assessment tool can help medium, small and micro-enterprises, touted as the backbone of employment opportunities regionally, to evaluate how prepared they are to onboard sellers on the ONDC platform.

ONDC as a network is a part of the technology stack in India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, where MSMEs as well as businesses can register for e-commerce services across sectors.

The DigiReady Certification (DRC) portal will assess and certify the digital readiness of MSME entities, and also facilitate a streamlined seller journey for retailers to integrate seamlessly into existing digitised workflows. 

Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, stated that “DigiReady Certification (DRC) initiative is in line with our Hon'ble Prime Minister's call to sensitize villages and promote digital transactions. It also resonates with the objectives of the recently launched FIRST (Forum for Internet Retailers, Sellers, and Traders). The launch of the DRC portal marks a pivotal moment in our mission to empower MSMEs and make e-commerce more inclusive and accessible.”

The certification process evaluates various aspects of digital readiness, including the presence of necessary documentation for online operations, proficiency in using software and technology, integration with existing digitised workflows, and efficient management of orders and catalogue offerings.

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said the DigiReady certification (DRC) can be a transformative leap for MSMEs, equipping them with the digital capabilities needed to navigate the evolving e-commerce business landscape. 

"DRC accelerates the integration of MSMEs into the Network while also amplifying their potential to thrive in the digital economy. It's a testament to our commitment to foster digital inclusion to enable a more robust and empowered future for everyone,” he added.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

