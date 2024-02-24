English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

SEBI using AI for investigations: Official

The regulatory body said it is fine as long as the market is transparent and there is no manipulation

Business Desk
SEBI
SEBI | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SEBI uses AI: The Securities and Exchange Board of India is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to conduct its investigations, according to the regulator’s  Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney.

The official was in Delhi for the 13th international convention of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) on Saturday, wherein he emphasised on entities keeping track of developments in technology.

Advertisement

"We are using Al for investigations... and also using for a lot of things," Varshney told PTI.

The revelation comes against the backdrop of instances of manipulations in the stock market.

The message is that abiding with the law will be more beneficial and violations will cause problems, he said.

Advertisement

As long as the market is transparent and no manipulation is happening, that is fine with the regulator, he noted.

SEBI has been acting against violators, and enacting on measures to enhance transparency and curb misdoings.

The capital markets regulator is also working on a Cybersecurity and Resilience Framework, which it intends on rolling out after receiving industry feedback.

He urged the broking fraternity to adopt that framework after it is unveiled, saying it would help them to be safe from cyber attacks.

Varshney did not stipulate a time for the rollout, but added that the framework would be mandatory for all market intermediaries and players in the ecosystem.

The development comes after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal faced a cybercrime incident from LockBit, which extorts victims for ransom by stealing and releasing data.

In a Friday consultation paper (February 23), SEBI said it has proposed for index funds and ETFs to be invested in listed companies’ shares which belong to group companies of the sponsor, to the extent of their benchmark indices allowing them. This relaxation comes as part of proposals for ease of doing business when it comes to mutual funds, which have been put forth for consultation by the SEBI.  

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

an hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

an hour ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

6 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

6 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

6 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'TMC Ministers Ignored us When we Asked About Shahjahan': Local Women

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Jaiswal shatters MASSIVE record, joins elite list featuring Yuvraj

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. Anil Kumble lavishes praise on England's team management

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. Kalki 2898 AD Writer Pegs Prabhas Film As First Of Its Kind For India

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: UPW lose 3 wickets up front

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo