Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Shares of Super Micro Computer jump 25% on AI server demand uptick

The company, which has NASA and Japan’s NEC as customers, saw the share surge as demand for artificial intelligence led to a big forecast raise

Business Desk
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AI surge: Super Micro Computer shares surged as much as 25 per cent, registering a first-ever high on Friday after better-than-expectations quarter numbers.

The California-based IT company’s quarter results are well above current estimates on the back of robust demand for servers enabled with artificial intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

Super Micro, whose customers are in the likes of NASA and Japan's NEC, is also betting big on an uptick in demand for its liquid cooling solutions.

This demand comes from data centres that are processing more applications in generative technologies.

Advertisement

In a note, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann said, "We speculate that the company's upside is importantly driven by earlier-than-expected hyperscale engagements, that are keen on deploying quickly liquid cooled racks that uniquely falls into Supermicro's area of expertise."

The bullish estimates from Supermicro come after chip company Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's upbeat note on AI on Thursday.

The development caused a global rally in chip stocks.

Advertisement

The company stocks closed at $387.90, which will lead to the company on track to add over  $4 billion to its market capitalisation, which was $17.3 billion.

Super Micro expects net sales between $3.6 billion and $3.65 billion in the quarter ended December 31, as opposed to its forecast of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion made before.

Advertisement

The infrastructure company for data centres elevated its adjusted profit expectation to between $5.40 and $5.50 per share, from $4.40 and $4.88 for its second quarter.

Super Micro’s 71 per cent sequential growth easily outpaces the market growth for GenAI, which is estimated around 41 per cent for the December quarter, compared to the September period according to Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi.

Advertisement

The company has seen stocks more than triple since May 2023, after CEO Charles Liang’s statement that the momentum for GenAI has “benefitted the Super Micro greatly."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

20 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

26 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

29 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info12 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info20 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  4. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News24 minutes ago

  5. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement