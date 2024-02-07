English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

S&P revises outlook of Adani Electricity and Adani Ports from Negative to Stable

S&P also noted that the Adani Group remains exposed to some governance risks.

Sankunni K
S&P revises outlook of Adani Electricity and Adani Ports
S&P revises outlook of Adani Electricity and Adani Ports | Image:Gautam Adani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

S&P revises Adani Group rating: Standard & Poor (S&P) has revised the outlook of Adani Electricity and Adani Ports from negative to stable, affirming their ratings. The decision comes as S&P acknowledges the conclusion of most regulatory investigations into the Adani Group without evidence of wrongdoing, reducing downside risks.

Governance risks still looming

While the stable outlook reflects strong business fundamentals and robust cash flows for Adani Electricity and Adani Ports in the next 12 to 24 months, S&P notes that the Adani Group remains exposed to some governance risks.

Supreme Court verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case

The Supreme Court delivered a crucial verdict on the ongoing probe into allegations by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group. Hindenburg had accused the conglomerate of engaging in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme, leading to a significant fall in Adani companies' share values.

The Supreme Court refused to transfer the SEBI probe into Hindenburg's allegations to another agency, emphasising the limited scope of judicial review in such cases. The court stated that it won't substitute its wisdom over SEBI's regulatory policies. A court-appointed expert committee, headed by Justice AM Sapre, gave a clean chit to SEBI, asserting that there was no regulatory failure. The committee also dismissed allegations of bias against its members.

Advertisement

OCCRP report dismissed

The court dismissed findings from the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) about alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani Group, stating such reports cannot be regarded as conclusive proof.

Advertisement

SEBI's probe extension

While SEBI completed 20 out of 22 investigations, it sought an extension for the remaining cases due to transaction complexity. The court ordered the completion of the two pending cases within three months. The Supreme Court directed SEBI and investigative agencies to probe whether Hindenburg's short selling caused any legal violations, instructing suitable action if necessary.

Advertisement

The court found no valid grounds to direct SEBI to revoke amendments to Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) and Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations. The Union government and SEBI were directed to consider the expert committee's recommendations for strengthening regulatory mechanisms.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement