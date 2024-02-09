Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Spain's high court suspends $209 mn fines on Apple, Amazon

Spain's high court suspends $209 mn fines on Apple, Amazon

Business Desk
Spain's high court suspends $209 mn fines on Apple, Amazon
Spain's high court suspends $209 mn fines on Apple, Amazon | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tech Fines: Spain's high court suspended 194 million euros ($209 million) in fines imposed on Amazon and Apple by the local antitrust watchdog in July, pending an appeal by the tech giants, an Amazon spokesperson said on Thursday.

The National Commission on Markets, and Competitions (CNMC) had fined Amazon and Apple for colluding to prevent dealers other than Amazon from selling Apple wares on Amazon's websites in Spain.

Apple was fined 143.6 million euros and Amazon 50.5 million euros and both companies at the time said they would appeal. The court decision to suspend the payment is part of the appeal process, the Amazon spokesperson said.

Amazon had informed in July that as a result of the deal with Apple, the number of discounts on Apple devices on Amazon's websites increased.

The suspension of the fine does not anticipate the court will rule in favour or against the tech giants.

CNMC said a contract signed by the two companies in October 2018 granting Amazon the status of authorized Apple dealer on its websites in Spain included anti-competitive clauses that prevented more than 90 per cent of the existing retailers from selling Apple wares on Amazon's market place.

Following these contracts, Amazon also reduced the capacity of retailers in the European Union (EU) based outside Spain to access Spanish customers, and restricted the advertising Apple's competitors were allowed to place on its website when users searched for Apple products, the regulator said.

A similar case was opened in Italy against the two companies but was eventually dropped.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

