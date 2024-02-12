Advertisement

In a move to enhance regional connectivity, Star Air, a privately held airline, has announced beginning of new flights from Ajmer to Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad, Delhi. Scheduled to begin operations on February 16, 2024, the expansion marks Star Air's commitment to offering convenient air travel options and fostering connectivity between bustling urban centres.

The newly introduced route aims to bridge the gap between the Ajmer and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Advertisement

Hindon Airport's strategic location in the heart of the NCR further enhances the appeal of this route, providing excellent connectivity to Delhi and its myriad attractions.

Operated by Embraer E175 aircraft featuring a dual-class configuration, including 12 luxurious business class seats and 64 economy seats.

Advertisement

The flights between Ajmer and Hindon will be available on Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, offering flexible schedules to accommodate diverse traveller preferences.

Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air, expressed his enthusiasm about the new route.

Advertisement

"We are excited to introduce this new sector, which not only facilitates easier travel for our passengers but also strengthens the ties between these two dynamic and historically rich cities. Star Air remains dedicated to providing unmatched service and connectivity," Tiwana said.