Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Tata Group will remain committed to integrity, innovation, social responsibility: Chandrasekaran

The Tata Sons Chairman was in Jamshedpur as part of founder Jamsetji Tata's 185th birth anniversary

Reported by: Business Desk
N Chandrasekaran
N Chandrasekaran | Image:Republic Business
  Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the conglomerate would keep upholding the legacy of its founder Jamsetji Tata, while remaining committed to the principles of integrity, innovation and social responsibility.

Chandrasekaran made the statement at a gathering after paying homage to Jamsetji Tata on his 185th birth anniversary, at the Postal Park on Sunday in Bistupur, located in Jamshedpur of Jharkhand.

Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran accompanied the Tata Sons chairman.

As part of the event, Chandrasekaran also flagged off green-fuel-powered commercial vehicles of Tata Motors, which were meant for Tata Steel.

The fleet included Prima tractors, tippers and the Ultra EV bus, powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and battery electric technologies, the company said in a statement.    

"Our founder, Jamsetji Tata, envisioned a future where industry would be a force for positive change, and it is with great pride that we continue to uphold his legacy. In this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of integrity, innovation, and social responsibility that have guided us since our inception," Chandrasekaran said.

"We will continue to work together with the community to build a brighter, more prosperous future for Jamshedpur and its residents," he added.

Chandrasekaran later inaugurated an exhibition at Steelennium Hall at Jamshedpur Works of Tata Steel. Various departments presented their technology-led initiatives at the event.

The Founder's Day also saw the organisation of various programmes across several units of the Tata Group. 
 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Whatsapp logo