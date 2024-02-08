English
Tata Power pledges Rs 70,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu's renewable energy

Under the first MoU, TPREL aims to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy power projects, spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and more.

Business Desk
Tata Power investment in Tamil Nadu
Tata Power investment in Tamil Nadu | Image:Unsplash
Tata Power Tamil Nadu investment: Tata Power's subsidiary, TPREL, has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, committing to invest Rs 70,000 crore in the state's renewable energy landscape, reinforcing India's clean energy transition.

Ambitious renewable energy projects

Under the first MoU, TPREL aims to develop 10,000 MW of renewable energy power projects, spanning solar, wind, hybrid, and more, potentially generating 3,000 green job opportunities over the next five to seven years.

Solar expansion and upgradation

The second MoU focuses on expanding the existing solar project in Gangaikondan, Tirunelveli District, with an additional investment of Rs 800 crore. This includes upgradation of infrastructure and a capacity increase to 4.3GW using the latest TOPCon technology.

Tata Power's commitment to economic growth

Tata Power Group stresses its shared commitment with the Tamil Nadu to drive economic growth, employment, and environmental sustainability through substantial investments in renewable and clean energy projects.

Tamil Nadu's investment triumph

Tamil Nadu secured a staggering Rs 6.64 lakh crore in investment commitments across various sectors during the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024, underscoring its position as an attractive destination for businesses. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the investment achievement, highlighting the potential generation of 26.9 lakh jobs, as the state promises cooperation and streamlined clearances for investors.

 

