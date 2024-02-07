Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Tata Tech Q3 profit up 14.7% to Rs 170 crore

Shares for the company were 0.11% higher at Rs 1,144.20 per share ahead of the results announcement.

Business Desk
Tata Technologies investment
Tata Technologies investment | Image:Tata Technologies
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tata Tech Q3: Tata Technologies has posted a 14.7 per cent rise in sequential net profit at Rs 170.2 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 160.4 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).

 The product engineering arm of the Tata Group saw its revenue up 1.6 per cent to Rs 1289.5 crore, from Rs 1,269.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Advertisement

The company’s EBIT, also known as operational profit, jumped 11.3 per cent to Rs 209.5 crore as against Rs 188.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, its margin was at 150 bps to 16.3 per cent, from 14.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company said the company's deal win momentum has stayed robust, with 5 large deals won in the quarter, including one deal with over $50 million in TCV and another one with $25 million in TCV. 

“We remain positive on customer spending in the Automotive vertical as OEMs continue to pivot towards electrification and other alternative propulsion systems,” he added.

Advertisement

Amid the seasonally-soft quarter, margins remained resilient which reflects strong operational rigor and execution, Savitha Balachandran, Chief Financial Officer of Tata Technologies said.

“Our long-term levers of margin growth include increased offshoring, further improvement of our people pyramid and operating leverage as our business scales,” she added.

Advertisement

Shares for the company were 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 1,144.20 per share ahead of the results announcement. The market cap of the company is about Rs 46,417 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World9 minutes ago

  4. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info9 minutes ago

  5. UPA Put Up Hurdles In Gujarat's Growth: PM Modi's All-Out Attack

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement