Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:10 IST

TCS partners with Euroclear Finland for post-trade platform

The IT arm of salts to software conglomerate Tata Group will integrate its core platform with the European securities settlement engine.

Business Desk
TCS
TCS | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Longer trades: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has collaborated with Finland’s National Central Securities Depository (CSD) Euroclear Finland for modernising its post-trade platform, the company said Monday.

The IT arm of salts to software conglomerate Tata Group will integrate its core platform with the European securities settlement engine, TCS said in a statement.

Advertisement

As part of the partnership, the transformation program will ensure easier cross-border settlements for investors in Finnish securities,  and attract investment and access to capital for issuers in the region.

TCS has deployed its BaNCS platform for market infrastructure, integrating Euroclear Finland’s core platform with the European Central Bank’s TARGET2-Securities or T2S platform. 

Advertisement

With longer trading hours, banks will be able to support transactions across all 24 countries within the T2S ecosystem with a centralised cash account, simplifying collateral management and improving liquidity.

Vivekanand Ramgopal, President, BFSI Products and Platforms, TCS, said, “Euroclear Finland’s digital transformation offers a roadmap for other CSDs in their journey to become future-ready. This successful digital transformation sets a precedent in Europe…establishes (TCS BaNCS) as a leader in the European post-trade landscape.”

Advertisement

TCS is present in Europe since four decades with over 350 clients in the region and 53 offices. 

Hanna Vainio, Chief Executive Officer, Euroclear Finland, said, “As a direct holding market with end investor accounts, this program was amongst the largest of its kind in terms of the number of book-entry accounts and holdings moved to the platform.”

Advertisement

Euroclear Finland notably holds over 2 million accounts, having a total value of over 460 billion. The transformation is part of their decade-long journey over multiple phases.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

14 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News5 minutes ago

  2. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement