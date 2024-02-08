Advertisement

The Prime Minister arrived in Gandhinagar on early Tuesday for the 20th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, and will be holding a roadshow with the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, (UAE President Mohammed nin Zayed Al Nahyan) is very special, “ the Prime Minister posted on X.

Roots of the Summit

The first edition of the summit was started by the Prime Minister when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 28, 2003.

The theme of this edition is 'Gateway to the Future' which celebrates a decade of success of the event.

He added in the X post, “I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people.”

What to expect

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit will feature displays from multiple startups, MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and e-mobility companies showcasing products manufactured with world-class, state-of-the-art technology.

The two-day summit from January 10-11, 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar will see the Prime Minister unveiling the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show around 3 pm today.

The summit will also feature the Gujarat government introducing a special ‘Vibrant Bharat Thali’ for exclusive golden cardholders.

The all-vegetarian menu is priced at Rs 4,000, and will see the delegates being served their first meal in the afternoon titled ‘Taste of India’, followed by ‘The Taste of Gujarat’ thali. The guests will end their day with ‘khichdi’ and ‘curry’ for dinner.

The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region is also partnering with the event, underscoring regional inclusivity for investment opportunities apart from global participation.

Chief Business Meetings

The Prime Minister held a meeting with Sanjay Mehrotra, the President and CEO of Micron Technology in Gandhinagar today.

Notably, Micron is the first company to set up a semiconductor plant in the country in Gujarat, which was announced in June last year before the Semicon India Summit in the Gujarat capital.

The American chip manufacturer discussed its efforts to enhance the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India, the official handle of the summit informed.

The Prime Minister also met Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor of Australia’s Deakin University on cybersecurity, and collaboration with Indian universities.

“They had a productive discussion on enhancing collaboration between government and academic institutions pertaining to cybersecurity. The PM also welcomed Deakin University to collaborate with Indian universities for promoting research and innovation,” Vibrant Gujarat’s Twitter handle posted.

Expanding discussion to investments in energy, the Prime Minister also held a meeting with

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the Group Chairman & CEO of Emirati logistics major DP World, in Gandhinagar.

The two discussed DP World’s plans to further bolster investment in India, especially for creating sustainable and energy-efficient ports as well as logistics infrastructure.

The current edition will also feature prominent industrialists in the leagues of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anil Agarwal of the Vedanta Group, Uday Kotak, Lakshmi Mittal of ArcelorMittal, and Sameer Nigam of PhonePe.

The Prime Minister will also likely travel to GIFT City around 5:15pm for an interaction with eminent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

An international affair

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit will see extensive global participation from 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this edition.

The participation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the summit, for the roadshow spanning 3 kilometers, is planned as part of the summit's events after the PM receives the UAE president at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, a day before the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGSS) kicks off in the state. Horta was the first head of state to arrive in Ahmedabad for the summit.

Bhupendra Patel also met several ambassadors and global CEOs during the inauguration day of the Summit.