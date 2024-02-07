English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Vibrant Villages Program receives Rs 1,050 crore push in Budget 2024 

Business Desk
Budget 2024
Budget 2024 | Image:Republic
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Interim Budget 2024 speech announced a push of Rs 1,050 crore for FY25 directed towards Vibrant Villages Program (VVP). 

The allocation is Rs 750 crore higher than what was released for the program in the current financial year.

The corpus announced in the budget speech is part of the already approved outlay of Rs 4,800 crore for FY 23-26, for a comprehensive development of selected villages in 46 blocks across 19 districts in India. 

These villages are close to the northern border with China in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and union territory of Ladakh.

The objective of this programme is the overall development of these villages to improve the quality of people's lives and to reverse migration. 

The centrally sponsored scheme will create opportunities for livelihood through promotion of agriculture, horticulture, tourism and cultural heritage, skill development and entrepreneurship, among other measures.

Through this program, the government aims to improve road connectivity to remote villages, housing & rural infrastructure, energy, inclusive of renewable energy, television and telecom connectivity.

One of the areas identified for development is the promotion of tourism and culture by enhancing infrastructure in these remote villages. The program will also promote community managed home stays, organise local fairs, eco and agro-tourism among others.

In her budget speech, the Union Finance Minister said, “Our humane and inclusive approach to development is a marked and deliberate departure from the earlier approach of ‘provisioning up-to-village level’.”

"Development programmes in the last ten years have targeted each and every household and individual, through ‘Housing for All’, ‘Har Ghar Jal’, electricity and cooking gas for all, bank accounts and financial services for all, in record time," she said. 

Sitharaman added that the food insecurity in rural areas has been eradicated through schemes that delivered free ration and basic necessities in rural areas, and have enhanced income.

"Their economic needs could be addressed, thus spurring growth and generating jobs", she said.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 18:56 IST

