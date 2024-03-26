×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Zee Entertainment forms panel to review business performance

The development follows a series of setbacks for Zee, including the termination of a $10 billion merger with the unit of Japan's Sony.

Reported by: Business Desk
Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment | Image:Zee Entertainment
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced on Tuesday the formation of a committee tasked with reviewing the business performance of its management and offering guidance.

Identifying areas for loss reduction, the committee identified Zee's television channel 'Zindagi', the company's English linear TV business cluster, and server technology firm Margo Networks.

Advertisement

The development follows a series of setbacks for Zee, including the termination of a $10 billion merger with the unit of Japan's Sony and the cessation of a $1.4 billion cricket broadcasting deal with Walt Disney-owned Star India.

Additionally, the committee recommended a 50 per cent reduction in expenditure at Zee's Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru for fiscal year 2025. Last year, expenses at the facility totalled Rs 600 crore, according to Zee.
 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

2 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

6 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

7 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

13 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

15 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

15 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

16 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

16 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

17 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

20 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

21 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

22 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

25 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

28 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

32 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

34 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

38 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay on BO Failures

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo