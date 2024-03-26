Advertisement

Zee Entertainment Enterprises announced on Tuesday the formation of a committee tasked with reviewing the business performance of its management and offering guidance.

Identifying areas for loss reduction, the committee identified Zee's television channel 'Zindagi', the company's English linear TV business cluster, and server technology firm Margo Networks.

The development follows a series of setbacks for Zee, including the termination of a $10 billion merger with the unit of Japan's Sony and the cessation of a $1.4 billion cricket broadcasting deal with Walt Disney-owned Star India.

Additionally, the committee recommended a 50 per cent reduction in expenditure at Zee's Technology and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru for fiscal year 2025. Last year, expenses at the facility totalled Rs 600 crore, according to Zee.

